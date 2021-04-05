What Are You Going To Do (Cento)

Not everything can be set to music,

you have to understand that.

If I went to the end of the street,

would I be at the center of myself?

Now ends. Now begins.

Still, we sing the same songs;

we live in the sound – no love

of miracle or numbers helps.

I wonder if my body

is outline. A far point rendezvous.

A smoke plume taken, but not

into a hot, dark mouth.

Or perhaps it never had a name.

Bruising’s not the end of it.

* * *

Credits: Maggie Smith, Michael Chitwood, Carol Frost, CM Burroughs, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Dan Beachy-Quick, Willis Barnstone, Lauren Camp, Ruth Ellen Kocher, Maggie Smith, Lawrence Raab, Natasha Saje.

“What Are You Going To Do” was drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo 30-30 challenge, and was published in the February 2017 issue of Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art. The lines used were taken from Tupelo Press publications.