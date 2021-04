This first appeared in 1988, in Aileron. At the time I was experimenting with movement and breath and line, and wrote quite a few of these meditations in this form, some more successful than others.

* * *

where breath begins

it ends consider

light its secret

structure the sense

of limit defined

if a hand

recalls what the

eye cannot which

is the source

of remembrance one

touches more deeply

or allows itself

to be touched

a difference only

in the approach