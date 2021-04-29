Self-Portrait as Wave
Feeling limited, I succumb to surge,
disperse, reassemble, return
in the calming swirl. Nothing
resembles me. I relinquish this piece,
retain that, and reinforced,
reside in the whorl, swollen,
winnowed to a point and capped,
roar and rumble, shredded,
whole yet apart, a solitary
fist crashing through another
watery torso in response, in
resonance, again, again.
“Self-Portrait as Wave” was first published in the inaugural issue of Kissing Dynamite. Many thanks to editor Christine Taylor for taking this piece.
Ocean and its waves are an old love of mine. I identify with being the wave in this poem, Bob
LikeLike
Possibly “reside in a whorl” is the ideal depiction of human life – given the ever-changing-beyond-control existence we each experience??
LikeLike