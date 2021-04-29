Self-Portrait as Wave

Feeling limited, I succumb to surge,

disperse, reassemble, return

in the calming swirl. Nothing

resembles me. I relinquish this piece,

retain that, and reinforced,

reside in the whorl, swollen,

winnowed to a point and capped,

roar and rumble, shredded,

whole yet apart, a solitary

fist crashing through another

watery torso in response, in

resonance, again, again.

“Self-Portrait as Wave” was first published in the inaugural issue of Kissing Dynamite. Many thanks to editor Christine Taylor for taking this piece.