While Trespassing I Note the Sadness of Old Fences
I write poems when I can,
in late morning or during
the afternoon, between chores
but before dinner. And sometimes
I duck through spaces
void of wire barbs, and consider
how to fill the incomplete, which words,
what materials could repair
those particular holes. I cut my own
fence once, to access our house
when the creek flooded the road,
lugging uphill through the snake
grass a jug of scotch, my mandolin
and a watermelon, essentials for a weekend’s
respite. To be truthful I cut only the lowest
strand, to help the dog get through — I
was able to climb over, but he couldn’t dig
through the limestone rubble to wriggle
under, and we’d come too far
to simply turn around.
* * *
This appeared in riverSedge, Volume 29, Issue 1, released in October 2016. I first encountered riverSedge in 1983, and vowed that one day my poetry would be published in this journal. It took a while…
beautiful
Thanks very much, Beth!
Ah, Jackboy! He was a good boy, indeed!
We’ve ‘come to far’ too quit writing.
Yep. So true.
Dog, scotch, mandolin, watermelon — nice one, Bob!👍🏻
Great poem but more importantly is that your puppy? I love heelers and I would say he/she has a lot of heeler.
Yep, that was Jackboy. He was definitely a heeler. I miss him.
Much in this poem tempts my brain to wander (perhaps trespass?) I’ve seen old fences “sadly” in need of repair … everywhere from pastures to residential areas! Maybe what those fences really want is the embrace of a dog? If I were an old fence, I’d part a few strands for such.
I often feel like an old fence, and I, too, would part strands for dogs!
