Mother’s Day (with recording)

Mother’s Day

The dog is my shadow and I fear his loss. My loss.

I cook for him daily, in hope of retaining him.

Each regret is a thread woven around the oak’s branches.

Each day lived is one less to live.

Soon the rabbits will be safe, and the squirrels.

As if they were not. One morning

I’ll greet an empty space and walk alone,

toss the ball into the yard, where it will remain.

It is Mother’s Day.

Why did I not weep at my mother’s grave?

I unravel the threads and place them around the dog.

The wind carries them aloft.

“Mother’s Day” was published in The Lake in July 2016, and last appeared here in May 2020. It is included in my recently published chapbook, My Mother’s Ghost Scrubs the Floor at 2 a.m., available now from Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.