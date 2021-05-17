Forgotten

Is it simply forgotten

or not remembered?

My father coughs

through his days,

asking for answers

only his brother knows.

Some books are better

read from the end,

he says. I don’t know

what to do.

He tries to spell his name

but the letters elude him,

teetering between symbol

and thought and choice.

The chair tips over

when I lean too far back,

replacing memories

with hardwood

and a new bruise

coloring my thoughts.

This word, that one.

A face, the date.

Last Tuesday’s crumb.

The floor accepts us all.

* * *

“Forgotten” first appeared in ISACOUSTIC* in January 2018.