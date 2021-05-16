Moths Posted on May 16, 2021 by robert okaji Moths Small moths stir in the darkness. I feel their wings brush my face, my hands, remembering the cry of something unseen. It is windy again this morning. * * * “Moths” first appeared here in July 2015. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
I love this:
“remembering the cry
of something unseen.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Tre. That was a fairly common occurrence at my rural property!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re most welcome.
LikeLike
Perfect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Craig!
LikeLike