Track (after Tranströmer)

2 p.m.: Sunlight. The subway flows

beneath us. Flecks of darkness

shimmer madly on the wall.

As when a man cracks a window into a dream,

remembering everything, even

what never occurred.

Or after skimming the surface of good health,

all his nights become ash, billowing clouds,

strong and warm, suffocating him.

The subway never stops.

2 o’clock. Filtered sunlight, smoke.

* * *

I’ve been dipping into Friends, You Drank Some Darkness, Robert Bly’s 1975 translations of Harry Martinson, Gunnar Ekelöf and Tomas Tranströmer, and I couldn’t resist playing with one of my favorite poems. A different darkness, a separate space, another landscape…

This first appeared here in April 2015.