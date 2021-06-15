Jazz Study in Time: Migraine

How the body expends its pain,

receptors enunciating their message,

all of one pulse: outward then in,

ice pushing through glass,

metal’s red glow searing flesh,

and the moments between

the piercing and acceptance, the

dull and incomprehensible whirl

of lights flashing from midnight

to snowflake, returning, always there.

“Jazz Study in Time” first appeared on the blog in December 2015.