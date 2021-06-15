How to Do Nothing

First you must wash the window to observe more clearly

the dandelion seed heads bobbing in the wind. Next,

announce on Facebook and Twitter that you will be offline

for the next two days, if not forever. Heat water for tea.

Remember the bill you forgot to pay, and then cleanse

your mind of all regret. Consider industrial solvents

and the smoothness of sand-scoured stone, the miracle

of erasure. Eliminate all thought, but remember

the water. Hitch a ride on a Miles Davis solo and float

away on a raft of bluesy notes and lions’ teeth,

and wonder how to sabotage your neighbor’s leaf blower,

but nicely, of course. She’s a widow with a gun.

Now it is time to empty yourself. Close your eyes.

Become a single drop of dew on a constellation of petals.

Evaporate, share the bliss. Stuff that dog’s bark

into a lock box alongside the tapping at the door,

the phone’s vibration, the neighbor’s rumbling bass,

and the nagging, forgotten something that won’t

solidify until three in the morning, keeping you awake.

But don’t ignore the whistling. You must steep the tea.

* * *

“How to Do Nothing” was published in Volume 4 of Steel Toe Review.