February 6, 2018

Today every song is a diary of lost dates,

moments cured in precision

and stowed away on a train to the next town,

always yearning the beyond, around that precious bend.

Or, a funeral for tomorrow, processing the improbable

present. Lights, flickering. The starling’s first peep.

All urgency dies. Outside, leaves float in the fog

as I drive away to a finite point.

Now, a whistle mourns the day’s broken

surge; never having said goodbye, you move on.

* * *

“February 6, 2018” was published in the North Dakota Quarterly in February 2019.