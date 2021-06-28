Morning Covers You

1

We extract

light, bleeding

it out one

diamond-shaped

hole after

another.

Finger the results.

Remediation

in form

or placement

to best

advantage?

At night

loneliness cradles

our bones.

2

You arrange our bodies to greater effect,

presuming lesser horrors

to be less.

A list emerges.

Refuting one,

accepting another.

Choices fixed.

Ecstasies of failure

purged.

Morning covers you

like a blue

shroud, so pale.

So cold

and bitter.

This originally appeared in Boston Poetry Magazine in April, 2014, and on this blog in October 2015.