Home: Living Between

My younger self dwelled in shadows propelled by light.

Indigo to ebony, in variant shades.

Concealed in language and skin, surrounded by shelved words.

Departed friends. Grass grown tall or baked to a brittle yellow.

The central order of a life arranged in sequence, orbiting through mother,

father, sister and passers-by glancing through our windows.

A parachute of discomfort billowing in the blue.

Distance and uncertainty beyond the nuclear family.

Acknowledging the new, still I looked inward.

The house as structure, as symbol, but always impermanent, unattainable.

Not rejection, but a liminal sense of being, of place.

Faces changed, but books carried me from city to state to country.

Translated from three views and speaking in brushstrokes across the wall,

slowly filled from edge to center, layer upon layer.

Containment, conjunction, circumstance. Triangle to circle.

No headstones mark my locus, no place bears my name.

Borders, the threshold of shared lives.

* * *

“Home: Living Between” was originally published at Allegro Poetry Magazine. Thank you, Sally Long, for taking this poem.