no feature enhanced
but beauty of
the whole and

its container the
tree is not
deprived and grows

as it must
though slowly like
a wave which

gathers itself for
years there is
no completion only

process a lapse
which presumes the
most delicate design

 

Originally published in Aileron in 1988, “Bonsai” first appeared on the blog in December 2014.

 

 

  1. Beautifully written. You give justice to the intricate beauty of the bonsai tree and its growth. They’re honestly one of my favorite plants, and if I didn’t have cats, I’d have a couple of them probably. 😀

  2. Bonsai definitely intrigue – curiously, reading this today the words seem applicable also to human growth … we manage to replant ourselves in varying containers, ever growing until the day we cease (leaving just a memory skeleton – further growth purely a matter of others’ recall and projection.)

