The Pleasure of the Right Tools

Roasting peppers on the grill, I inhale

the odors of freshly sawed lumber

and turned earth. My back and knees

recall the doing, as I rejoice in the memory

of the new maul pounding rebar through

the timber’s holes into the ground.

I place the blackened peppers into a

paper wine bag where they’ll steam.

The saw rests on its shelf next to the

drill. The beer tastes bitter. Perfect.

“The Pleasure of the Right Tools” first appeared in Winnow Magazine in July 2020. I am grateful to Rachael Crosbie, Tristan Cody and friends for taking this poem.