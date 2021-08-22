It was 10 A.M. When the Angel Said You Have to Go Now



Forgive me for seeking clarity, but do you have a specific

destination in mind, or are you saying, with a little less

force, get lost, go away, I’m done with you, or might you

merely be suggesting that I go forth? And what exactly is

your position on, oh, let’s just say the afterlife and the

journey there? As for turning, you certainly did,

offering both in sequence, again and yet again, to my

great appreciation. Butter. You must explain your fetish

and how the room exuded pale gold and sweet after

one little death, as if a honeyed light had oozed in beneath

the door, and, in kissing the carpet, released endorphins

and cool warmth, and love-moths frantically flapping

to dry our sweat without the slightest chill. It’s the little

things, my mother always said, never considering size,

but meaning those thoughtful touches, the fresh flowers,

a plate of cheese and fruit, and yes, the tenor sax moaning

in the alcove. I’ll go, but you know this is my apartment.

“It was 10 a.m. When the Angel Said You Have to Go Now” was originally drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 fundraiser, thanks to d. ellis phelps, who sponsored and provided the title. It was subsequently published in Atlanta Review in May 2020.