Celestial Navigation
Even dung beetles
know the stars,
how they shape
destination.
Motion ceases with arrival.
This body attracting
that. The heart
losing itself
to the moon’s
pull, another wave
falling.
Does light descend
or rise?
Subtle yet observant.
Like truth, like
destiny shivering
through the coldest hour,
saying Welcome, welcome!
“Celestial Navigation” was first published in Nine Muses Poetry in July 2019.
Great!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love this piece!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the idea of destiny shivering a welcome as long as it’s a destiny I want….otherwise the shiver is no longer associated with anticipation, but with dread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too.
LikeLiked by 1 person