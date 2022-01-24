Apricot House (after Wang Wei)

We cut the finest apricot for roof beams

and braided fragrant grasses over them.

I wonder if clouds might form there

and rain upon this world?

The transliteration on Chinese-poems.com reads:

Fine apricot cut for roofbeam

Fragrant cogongrass tie for eaves

Not know ridgepole in cloud

Go make people among rain

Each adaptation poses its challenges, and this one was certainly no exception.

First I identified key words and determined how or whether to use them.

Apricot, roofbeam, cogongrass, eaves, ridgepole, cloud, people, rain.

Apricot was a given. It offered specificity, and feels lovely in the mouth. Roof beams, as well. Cogongrass didn’t make the cut. It is indeed used for thatched roofs in southeast Asia, but it felt clumsy; in this case, the specificity it lent detracted from my reading. And rather than use “thatched” I chose “braided” to imply the layered effect of thatching, and to imply movement, to mesh with and support the idea of clouds forming and drifting under the roof. “Not know” posed a question: did it mean ignorance or simply being unaware, or perhaps a state of wonderment? I first employed “unaware” but thought it took the poem in a different direction than Wang Wei intended (but who knows?). “Ridgepole” seemed unnecessary. So I chose to let the reader follow the unsaid – using “form there” to reinforce the impression already shaped by the roof beams and the grasses “over them.” I admit to some trepidation over the second couplet. It may still need work. “Apricot House” first appeared here in December 2014.