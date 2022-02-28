Having Survived Myself I Lean Away

You know that

but not

why

the mockingbird mocks,

or how one note

marries others,

forming blissful

chords. And the skies

flaring each night

betraying your willful

ignorance,

while you paint

the words for love

in seven languages

you can’t

speak.

Where are you now,

whose bodies

have you denied,

wrapped in linen,

bagged or boxed,

arriving unseen?

Sagging, I observe your

counted victories, the

smirk claiming

exceptionalism

and destiny or

nobility of purpose,

as even your own shadow

recoils.

This first appeared here in October 2015.