Scarecrow Listens

These silences I hear, are they not

music? Interspersed with sunlight and

air flowing through fragrant grasses,

insects ticking in the leaves or burrowing

towards moist darkness, and my friends

cawing from their perches, if I arrange

their presence in sequence, perhaps

around the day’s bones, will you

know my spirit? And when I interweave

these tunes, independent and unrelated,

shaping them into one separate melody,

will you recognize its heart and shiver

to the beat? Ornette Coleman freed

his playing, celebrating the territories

of the unmeasurable, the unnamed. The

real is, no matter what you call it. Take

this leaf and place it atop three others.

What have you? And what am I if not

a gathering of the unwanted, scraps

melded to serve a thought-free purpose,

another’s need. Fleshless, boneless,

breathless, bloodless, I know only

that I am; having no ears, still I listen.



“Scarecrow Listens” first appeared with two companion pieces in Eclectica in summer 2016.