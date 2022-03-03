Painting
But completion
arrives in the most
limited sense,
outlines enriched and
filled with lush
darkness, the red of
an accumulated passion
for texture, for subtlety in
shade, the tactile being
one facet shared with
odor and the black hand
on the wall, the
staircase spiraling
upward, resultant desire,
body of lust, this wall, our
doing, the gathered home.
“Painting” first appeared here in December 2015.
This stirs the imagination! I like “gathering” for the collective decorations we accumulate. Some would say “clutter”. I have too much for sure, but each bit has significance and remains … at times a bit must skoosh over to make room for yet another bit coming in … spiral staircase figuratively reflecting increase, and realistically reflecting something (more!) I’d love to add: a spiral staircase at corner of my flat-roofed porch – that I might rise up for photos of the moon not-so-high above horizon.
LikeLike