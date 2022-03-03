Painting

But completion

arrives in the most

limited sense,

outlines enriched and

filled with lush

darkness, the red of

an accumulated passion

for texture, for subtlety in

shade, the tactile being

one facet shared with

odor and the black hand

on the wall, the

staircase spiraling

upward, resultant desire,

body of lust, this wall, our

doing, the gathered home.

“Painting” first appeared here in December 2015.