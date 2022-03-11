Letter to Hamrick from the Century of the Invalidated

Dear Charlotte: The sun here winces daily, stumbles

across morning before smudging gray like an old slate

scarred with decades of chalk dust and erased messages.

I’m hunting work, and there are days when it feels

as if past experiences have been rubbed out, or maybe

I can’t make myself slog through the powdery white

crusted blend of ennui and discounting youth. Those years

spent chiseling out budgets and manipulating spreadsheets

have wrought zilch. Even the service seeking writing

tutors shot down my application. Seems SAT scores

from the 70s can’t be validated, and how else might they

measure one’s qualifications. But somehow I still exhale air

cleaner and more carefree than any I’ve taken in since

the century rolled over. Funny how that is. The more shade

they throw my way, the stronger I feel. Seated at wobbly

tables by restrooms in near-empty restaurants. Chipped at,

ignored, reviled. Questions answered with curled lip and

haughty tone. Laughing, I relish it all. L* the kitten

just launched herself at the table, scattering across the fake

wood floor mail and bits of poetry which might be

hammered into a collage of shady loan offers, crappy

lines and massage therapy ads, if my talents leaned

in that direction. But scooping out the litter box seems

my crowning achievement lately. I wonder how a creature

so pure and new to the world produces something so

vile, without intent? I have other questions, too, but will

leave them for a subsequent whine-fest, which I’ll scribble

in smoke or invisible ink on another long-shadowed

day. Until then I’ll dream of southern winds and coffee

and beignets under bright skies in a life I should have

lived. If only. Your virtual and faithful friend, B*.

“Letter to Hamrick from the Century of the Invalidated” first appeared in January 2021 in the inaugural issue of Book of Matches. Thank you, editors Kelli Allen and Nicholas Christian, for taking this piece.