Flowers
How they share our
desires, shape
our days.
Passion to hope,
fingertips to
lips. Some bud
easily, others
struggle. A little
water, light, a kind
voice. Sometimes so
little achieves
so much. Yesterday’s
sunflower droops on
the sill. Today’s promise
arrives with rain.
yes, they do
This is lovely! Blooms individually temporary, yet they keep coming though seasons, dry spells may stall anticipated emergence. Good to focus on wilting as matter-of-fact while we angst over Ukraine being smashed deliberately. If Putin were a neighborhood kid stalking my yard blooms I’d know what to do – alas, I cannot alter his determined destruction – but I do harbor a confidence that Ukraine will bloom again after this season of demise. (Fingers crossed Putin WON’T.)
