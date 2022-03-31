Wet Grass, Weeds
A lone raven
circling the neighbor’s oak,
an oddity in this neighborhood,
lending mystery to the afternoon,
a gateway through dandelion
fluff and the blue seeping through clouds.
A car rumbles by,
stereo hammering the air,
warnings everywhere for the wary.
“Wet Grass, Weeds” first appeared here in May 2016.
Reading this definitely creates restless vibes! More mystery stoking curiosity than wariness – though curiosity has more than once gotten me into matters I might should’ve been wary of beforehand! Here I love the raven, the blue sky, the dandelion bloom … and depending on driver’s tastes, I might even savor a brief spurt of passing music “hammering the air” (just keep it brief!)
Spring in Austin! So much good to take in in spite of worries!
These lines pulled me in, “lending mystery to the afternoon,
a gateway through dandelion”
Ravens were a rarity at my former home. Dandelions were not. 🙂
haha I just read an article about ravens! What a coincidence. Anyways, really great work!
Thanks, Charles. Ah, synchronicity!
of course!
Did you know that there is not much difference between blackbirds and ravens? Looking at their wings, black birds have 5 pinions and ravens have 6. So, you see, the difference between blackbirds and ravens is all just a matter of a pinion. lol 🙂 (Please forgive my stupid dad joke.)
lmaaaaooooooo OMMMGGG I LOVE THAT!!! I’M A BIGGG FAN OF DAD JOKES MYSELF. Hahaahahaha awwww, I love me a good dad joke 🙂
🙂
LOL!
where do writers go on vacation? PENCILvania 🙂
Why was the chili pepper a bad archer? He didn’t habanero. 🙂
LMAAAAAOOOO OMGGGG 😭😭😭😭 why is the pepper rude?? Because it gets JALAPEÑO-face!!
😀 🙂
Groan!
Be wary of hovering vultures too!!
I don’t see as many as I did back in Texas, but they’re here, too. Just waiting… 🙂
Beautiful
Thanks very much.
Welcome 🤗
