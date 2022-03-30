This is Not Just to Say
Okay. I ate the damned
plums. But it’s not my
fault you left them
sitting there on the top
shelf, so sweet, so cold,
enticing me, as only
you, or perhaps a ripe
peach, or strawberries,
or Asian pears or even
pomegranates, can do.
Besides, you need
something substantial
for breakfast. How about
donuts, or bacon, instead?
* * *
My apologies to WCW, but I couldn’t resist. You can find the original Williams poem here. The poem first appeared here in September 2015.
love it!
Dear William Carlos Williams,
I have noticed the pattern, and you were the only person that was at work every day that my plums disappeared. I am tired of going hungry. It is really affecting my productivity during the morning hours. Well, I have had a pretty serious stomach virus the last couple of days. I am not going to say that I wiped my butt with those last plums that I put in the fridge, but I am not going to say that I didn’t either. All I am going to say is I hope you washed them before you ate them.
Sincerely,
The only other person who likes plums in this entire office. lol 🙂
Ah – reading this after Gary snatched the left-over pizza for his breakfast – there are downsides to “intermittent fasting” (13 hours between yesterday’s last meal and today’s first meal). Not that pizza is a parallel with plums – between your lines lies the drama of two sharing refrigerator space but eating on individual cycles.
