This is Not Just to Say

Okay. I ate the damned

plums. But it’s not my

fault you left them

sitting there on the top

shelf, so sweet, so cold,

enticing me, as only

you, or perhaps a ripe

peach, or strawberries,

or Asian pears or even

pomegranates, can do.

Besides, you need

something substantial

for breakfast. How about

donuts, or bacon, instead?

* * *

My apologies to WCW, but I couldn’t resist. You can find the original Williams poem here. The poem first appeared here in September 2015.