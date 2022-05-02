Elegy

1. Adrift

I count more graves than people in my sleep,

but nothing turns more quickly

than an empty wind

in a place whose memory has died.

And all manner of departure: What you have left is you

without you. As if it could be different, as if decades

could withdraw and draft a blueprint of motive and action,

returning them, returning you, to that point

across the sea where the ship has not yet arrived.

If you ask she will say it does not matter. If you ask.

2. Parentheses

To be within, yet without, as in the unuttered phrase.

It is time the stone made an effort to flower,

to render the void clear and resolute, the diction of

separation divided by decades and your ocean.

The language of silence, drawn near.

3. From the Other Side

Sometime becomes never and steps around a desolate corner,

and all we have left is our field

awash in stone, remnants of the unspoken.

I have no memory of you. Nor you, of me,

but the strands do not lie, and unraveled,

expose the imperfect blends

that compose my love. A leaky roof. The last word.

A pity to put up at all

but there is rain.

4. Another Night

Of all the hours which were the longest?

The earth trembled around me

and I lay still, bearing witness to

the uncertain malice of its

shrug, shoulders brought to

fore, then returned,

and finally, released. If,

after this half-century, words

could reform in your mouth,

what denial would issue?

Ashes, washing ashore.

5. Bridge

And seeing you only as the shadow of an

ending whose voice lies

in an uncommon past, how

may we recognize the very shape we share?

The bridge’s fate is loneliness,

knowing that one side

decries the other’s

call, that separation affords new light:

they are between

comfort and space, between words and a smile,

between nothingness and sorrow,

two points, beginning and end,

reaching, in opposition, towards each other.

Notes:

“What you have left is you without you” is from Edmond Jabes’s “At the Threshold of the Book” in The Book of Questions: Volume I, translated by Rosemary Waldrop.

“It is time the stone made an effort to flower” is from Paul Celan’s poem “Corona,” included in Poems of Paul Celan translated by Michael Hamburger.

“A pity to put up at all but there is rain” is from Basho’s Back Roads to Far Towns, translated by Cid Corman and Kamake Susumu.

Albert Huffstickler’s poem “Bridges” which appeared in The Balcones Review in 1987, begins “They are between…”

“Elegy” first appeared on Underfoot Poetry in October 2017.