Curtain

Adept at withdrawal, it retreats.

How appropriate, we think,

that its body curls

with the wind’s

tug, offering

only the

slightest

resistance. Then

it returns,

bringing to mind

the habitual offender

whose discomfiture

lies in choice,

the fear

of enclosure

removed. The

forward glance.

And back again,

whispering its

edict: concede, reclaim.

Give and take. We are as one.

“Curtain” last appeared on the blog in July 2017.