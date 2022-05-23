Still Hands (Cento)

I let it burn, rooted as it is. Now

nothing else keeps my eyes

in the cloud – get close to a star,

and there you are, in the sun.

What about all the little stones,

sitting alone in the moonlight?

Silence complicates despair.

I have believed so long in the magic

of names and poems,

and I know that you would take

the still hands to dryness and

loose rocks, where the light

re-immerses itself. It’s not the story

I want. We cannot live on that.

* * *

Credits:

Sharon Wevill, Julia de Burgos, Francis Ponge, Mary Oliver,

Alberto de Lacerda, Robert Hass, HD, Jacques Dupin, Francesca Abbate, George Oppen.