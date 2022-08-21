Boxcar
Whose voice lingers
among the gathered stones,
raised then lowered as if
to ensnare followers?
This is not the issue.
Nor should we speak of paper
shuddering in the wind
and the dense glare of shovels
in the night underfoot.
Pray that the road continues
beyond the next curve
or increment of time.
Trust in motion,
the reticence of trees.
“Boxcars” first appeared here in November 2015. It had been moldering in a folder for three decades when I uncovered it. I have no idea what originally sparked it.
Your post brought out such a yearning in me. I grew up a kilometre from the train tracks in our town. The box cars always seemed so mysterious to me. I would wonder what was in them; where they’d been and where they were going. The sound of trains followed me to the city I lived in until I retired. But the mournful sound of a train whistle has been absent in the little town I’ve been calling home for the past 7 years. I didn’t even know I was missing it until I went back to the city to visit my kids…
