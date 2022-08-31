Returns

What good is a rock

if the people fall, if truth

remains but no one

hears the long grass

rattle, and words

burst into flame

and gas, and life

poisons itself with

greed and the deficit

of compassion.

No body exists to bury.

I am trying to return

to a place of open

mouths, of nests and

groves left standing

despite their value

to the market. Which

pocket do I empty,

what song do I leave

unsung. Tomorrow

always becomes

yesterday, and today

flakes away into chilled

ash, carried over

rooftops and clouds,

never to be seen again.

“Returns” first appeared here in September 2017.