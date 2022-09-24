The Color of Water

Eyes the color of water. The tree I cut down

returns: fallen leaves, smoke, the missing

shade, memory come to reflect

emotion. Once the blue grosbeak

hid in its branches, calling but refusing

to appear, the voice our only consolation.

Now rain streaks the empty space.

Those things we touch often bruise,

but to leave them untouched may harm us

even more. Two days ago the sky cleared.

Changes, how often we see them for what

they are not. An essential falsity. Those eyes.

Words, ever-changing. Shadows of lovers

whose bodies merge but never touch.

This first appeared on the blog in March 2015.