Self-Portrait with Knife (with recording)

Self-Portrait with Knife
Lacking benefit of prayer or belief,
it slips through flesh,
praising its temerity. Or,
parting the onion’s core, reclaims
the right to weep.
How many nights have we shared
these pleasures? I smooth the blade
with steel, listening to the fine hum.
“Self-Portrait with Knife” is included in my micro-chapbook Only This, available for free download from Origami Poems Project.
Nice sound effects!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree about the sound effects!
LikeLike
Wow 🙂💕 I love the line “reclaims the right to weep”. And yes, I love the sound affects…
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was my favorite line as well. 🙂
LikeLike