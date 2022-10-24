Letter to Geis from This Side of the Glass

Dear Greg: I can’t help but think about windows, their

function, their meanings, intended and otherwise, how

they block some entities but allow others entrance. A

black vulture feather lies just on the other side of this

pane, but the laws of material and physics prevent me

from reaching through and claiming it. Maybe I’d

sharpen the end, dip it into squid ink and write letters.

Or not. Cephalopods are scarce in the hill country,

unlike carrion birds, wild hogs and scorpions, and frankly,

ballpoint pens require less maintenance. Lately, the

opaque has redirected my attention — no matter which

government agency speaks, I feel surrounded by their

pseudomorphs, those little indistinct clouds of mucus and

dark pigment released to confuse and numb me. A common

occurrence, I hear, and all the more frightening for it. I

think of where we’re headed, collectively and individually,

and even knowing that our destination remains unchanged

offers small comfort. One foot at a time, the steps matter,

and though it appears we won’t share those planned brews

in Bandera, I’ll chuckle over our last meeting there and

dream up a conversation about futility and compromise,

and yes, success. I’ve just spent twenty minutes trying to

help a yellow jacket escape. It wouldn’t leave the glass even

after I left the door ajar, allowing a fly to enter. Instead,

it gazed out at the hazy morning, seeking a way through

refraction’s oblique path. Finally, shepherded with my bare

hand, it reluctantly skittered to the jamb, and I coaxed it

the final few inches by pushing it with the door. Such

are my days. A little faith, some hope, luck and a great

unknowing. This window seems cloudy, or is it just

my eyes? I miss you, buddy, as do the hills and the sky

and everything nestled and bustling between. Bob

This first appeared in May 2020 in the Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art. D.G. Geis was a friend, a larger than life poet, and a fellow Texan. We were both finalists for the Slippery Elm poetry prize in 2017, and after learning that we didn’t win, decided to have a “losers’ lunch” in Bandera, Texas, the closest town to our respective rural properties. Much laughter ensued, and we made plans to get together for a beer in the coming months. Alas, that was not to be.