When to Say Goodbye (with recording)

When to Say Goodbye

If all goes well it will never happen.

The dry grass in the shade whispers

while the vines crunch underfoot,

releasing a bitter odor. A year ago

I led my dog to his death, the third

in five years. How such counting

precedes affection, dwindles ever

so slowly, one star winking out after

another, till only the morning gray

hangs above us, solemn, indefinite.

Voiceless. If I could cock my head

to howl, who would understand? Not

one dog or three, neither mother nor

mentor, not my friend’s sister nor her

father and his nephews, the two boys

belted safely in the back seat. No.

I walk downhill and closer to the creek,

where the vines are still green.

In the shade of a large cedar, a turtle

slips into the water and eases away.

* * *

“When to Say Goodbye,” drafted during the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge, was published by Oxidant | Engine in May 2017, and subsequently nominated for a Best of the Net 2017 award.