Two Cranes on a Snowy Pine (after Hokusai)

Who knows where bird

begins and tree

ends,

which branch shifts

snow, which bears

eternity. This, too, will share

joy,

elusive green

and breath,

with no thought

of flight

and night’s

fall.

This first appeared in Panoply in summer, 2016, and was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Many thanks to editors Ryn Holmes, Jeff Santosuosso and Andrea Walker for this honor, my first such nomination.

It also appears in my forthcoming chapbook, From Every Moment a Second.

See the woodblock print that sparked this poem: Hokusai