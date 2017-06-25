Recording of “Scarecrow Remembers”

I’m still experimenting with recording. Here’s “Scarecrow Remembers,” which was first published at The High Window in December 2016.
great piece! looking forward for more.
Peace ✌
Thank you. I’m enjoying playing around with the recordings.
👍💥💥💥💥💥
nice. thanks for sharing.
I like the crow sounds and the extra gravel in your voice. It sounds more like a radio play than a “poem”… which I think really adds to your words.
19 stars out of 5… with an extra Nien Nunb for effort.
