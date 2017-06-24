Untitled from the 80s

Another untitled poem from the 80s…
wood and water
the wave of
fragrance so perfect
we seek to
obtain it as
if we could
be windows open
to a light
the gentlest cloud
would obscure still
spreading like one’s
final exhalation which
travels only to
disperse and become
at last another’s
exquisite!
Thank you, Afzal. Much appreciated!
thank YOU, and may your writing continue to dazzle us
🙂
Sounds like an “earlier” you, but similarly focused and still controlling that amazing imagery.
Thank you, Linda. Even my lines were thinner back then. 🙂 But not my hair!
Beautiful! I love your clever use of enjambment.
Thank you, Betty. My use of enjambment has changed a bit over the years, but I still love playing with it.
I’ve been experimenting with it just lately (after being in a rut for years) and finding it fun to both write and read. So many possibilities!
It’s such a great tool for rhythm, or for setting up a surprise for the reader.
It’s the surprises I like – the double meanings. Adds dimension while remaining succinct.
Yes, or that unexpected turn opening up the possibilities.
You’re amazingly adept at that. I’ve got much to learn!
Thank you. I think my brain just veers in that direction. 🙂
A perfect lyric moment! And I just love the ongoingness of the breath at the end, so inclusive and poignant at the same time.
Thanks, Lynne. I found this just the other day. I’d thought to do a chapbook of this style way back then, and had typed up twenty poems, and saddle stapled a copy as a model, and never did anything with it. So I guess it’s an edition of one. Ha!
