Another untitled poem from the 80s…

wood and water
the wave of
fragrance so perfect

we seek to
obtain it as
if we could

be windows open
to a light
the gentlest cloud

would obscure still
spreading like one’s
final exhalation which

travels only to
disperse and become
at last another’s

16 thoughts on "Untitled from the 80s

    • Thanks, Lynne. I found this just the other day. I’d thought to do a chapbook of this style way back then, and had typed up twenty poems, and saddle stapled a copy as a model, and never did anything with it. So I guess it’s an edition of one. Ha!

