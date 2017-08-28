Life among the Prickly Pear

Posted on by

image

Life among the Prickly Pear

Rain’s twofold curse: not enough
too much. Still, I take comfort

even among the thorns.
There is much to like here.

Its moonlight flowers.
Paddles fried with minced garlic.

Wren’s jubilant shriek.
The fruit’s red nectar.

I wake to distant screech owls
purring their desires on separate

slopes. Late spring, storms looming.
I close my eyes and the creek rises.

* * *

A draft of this first appeared here in June 2015, and I posted this version in May 2016. It seemed appropriate to this stormy weekend. On a personal note, I’ll need to inspect a flood-prone creek on Monday. I wonder how it will be…

In the meantime, two of my guitar heroes:

22 thoughts on “Life among the Prickly Pear

  5. I love this one in all its versions – and a perfect accompaniment with Stevie & BB. Naturally worrying about you with the storm so I’m glad to hear you’re relatively secure down there. Hope that creek stays where it belongs!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  6. Seconding my enjoyment of the purring owls phrasing. I didn’t know prickly pear can have yellow flowers. It seems (if I remember correctly) all I saw was pink flowers on them in Arizona. Maybe they are a different species, though.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  8. Pingback: after the party – formidable woman sanctuary

    • I help administer a writers’ residency program – each year two to three writers are paid a stipend and live on a 250-acre ranch on the outskirts of Austin. Their only responsibility on the ranch is to write. It’s a competitive gig, to say the least. The latest resident is due to begin his tenure on the 1st, but if the creek is flooded that won’t be possible. So I’m monitoring the creek.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s