Poem Up at MockingHeart Review

I’m delighted that my poem “This Island is a Stone” has been published in the latest issue of MockingHeart Review. I am grateful to editor Clare Martin for accepting this piece.
Good to hear (and see!), Bob.
Thanks, Ken!
This is amazing!
It really does all come down to that love dart not being a metaphor… ever.
💖
Beware the love dart!
Seriously…
Oops! I neglected to congratulate you on placing this little tour de force! 😀
It seems they often “misfire” their love darts, which interferes with their uh, amorous activities. Ouch! 🐌
Who ever said love wasn’t complicated?
And that: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soDZBW-1P04
Congrats Robert!
Thank you!
Congratulations – so well-deserved!
~Audrey
Thank you, Audrey.
Excellent work. I’m curious if you’ve ever sent work to The Birmingham Poetry Review? Seems like you two would be a good fit.
Thanks, Robert. I haven’t sent anything there. Will definitely look into it!
