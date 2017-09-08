Recording of My Poem “Prayer”

Prayer
Death does not choose you at random.
It approaches at your pace, rumbling
downhill or floating in the air,
debris or dandelion fluff,
concealed yet evident.
Listen: a small cloud bumps another,
merging into one larger being —
can you hear its ecstasies?
All the world’s souls, gathered.
Outstanding in beauty, depth, truth and simplicity!
Thank you so much, Linda. I hope all is well with you.
Beautifully comforting. I am grateful to read this at the end of my day.
Thank you, Ali!
I loved this. Thanks.
Thanks very much!
☺
