Theology of Carrots Posted on September 12, 2017 by robert okaji Theology of Carrots We hide our best underground plumed by ornamental headpieces allowing the wisdom of taproots to prosper in darkness. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
The humble, much under-valued carrot. About time its praises were sung more poetically.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One of my favorite veggies! So easy to overlook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautifully put
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Derrick.
LikeLike
Thanks, as always and again, Robert. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, JDO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re most welcome, RO!
LikeLike
Very nice reflection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Joan.
LikeLike
Oh that’s a good parallel!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Sudhanshu! The above, the below. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh my, love this one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Much appreciated. Thank you.
LikeLike
Simple and to the point. This is really great!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simple. That’s my middle name. Or close enough. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha ha clever, relevant and revealing. Most appreciated. Reminiscent of Odas elementales, Neruda. Thank You.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you! Neruda’s odes are something to aspire to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂 Their meaning is very deep!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention dark and underground!
LikeLike
This immediately made me think of the hidden song on TOOL’s Aenima. The song is called Disgustipated, and Maynard goes on for awhile about the holocaust of the carrots… I haven’t looked at a carrot the same since 🙂 Great poetry ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know the song. Thanks for pointing it out!
LikeLike
Entirely fabulous!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Diana!
LikeLike
And then someone turns you into muffins.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or slaw. It’s tough being a carrot.
LikeLike
I never thought of my carrots being so deep and thoughtful. Shall even relish them more now….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mmm. Roasted carrots!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The bestest !
LikeLike
The humble carrot is underestimated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And a bit subversive, I feel.
LikeLike
Wonderful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Taranum.
LikeLike
Irresistible! Great title, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Linnet. Carrots are irresistible. 🥕🥕
LikeLike