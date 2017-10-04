Another Bird, Rising
The shadow behind you slides over
the ceiling, up and gone,
a wingless silence. The drafted swirl.
One morning shifts into two, and still
you won’t give in, each moment’s
gasp another one earned, a measurable
notch on the table’s edge, quarters
in the magic purse. They all count.
Pills, chemo, radiation. Ocean to sky.
Houses to ash. Your eyes see black.
“Another Bird, Rising” first appeared in deLuge in fall 2016.
Your poem touched me deeply tonight, a beautiful friend of mine shall not be rising tomorrow. The chemo didn’t rescue her….
I am so sorry for your loss, Ivor.
I understand this one only too well. The poem says it all so well. Thankyou
Thank you.
