19 thoughts on “Poem Featured at Vox Populi

  6. Thanks for the tip. I’d never bookmarked Vox Populi. Now I have. I may adopt “Snails” as my anthem since I gave away all my furniture, car, stuff last year, and now carry my house on my back as an intermittently employed hitchhiker in central Europe. The “intricacies of harvesting slime” may indeed be in my future. And soon!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s