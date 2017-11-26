If Ahead I See
Gray skies filtered through light,
eyes adapting space,
the possibilities of the
horizon or a foot
lashing out in reflex,
what do I learn?
The house finch sings as if
all air will expire at song’s end.
Falling, I release this misplaced trust.
The path, muddied and crowded with fools.
“If Ahead I see” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order now via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.
Excellent piece. I love its… “horizon or just a foot lashing out in reflex”…holy hell.
Ah, thank you, Anthony! Much appreciated.
Splendid book, Robert!
I’m so glad it’s finally out! Thank you.
The shadows that walk beside us.
So happy the book arrived. (K)
Those shadows are everywhere, Kerfe. I’m so relieved that the books finally shipped. Yay!
Excellent, heartfelt poem. Strong imagery.
Thanks for sharing.
Thanks very much, Bill!
Really well written and a good photo too!
Thank you, Srithi. The photo is from morguefile.com.
And did you learn your lesson, or maybe you’re like Ivor, a very, very slow learner, and I suppose the muddied path still hasn’t moved, and the house finch will still sing loudly….
I am, alas, a slow learner…
Yep~
This imagery, wow.
Thought provoking, I love it.
