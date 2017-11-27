Flood Gauge in the Morning
It reclines on its side, submerged.
So far, so good, it seems
to say. Still here, still intact.
And the bridge looks so clean
from this angle
underwater.
I toss
a fist-size stone
onto the upstream
side of the road,
and watch it wash away.
Maybe we’ll cross tomorrow.
“Flood Gauge in the Morning” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order now via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.
Just lovely. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So pleased you like it, JoHanna. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweet resignation:
I toss a fist-size stone onto the upstream side of the road, and watch it wash away. Maybe we’ll cross tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are those days… 😀
LikeLike
This is amazing. Wow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks very much.
LikeLike
The whole book is amazing, too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
How clean the bridge looks … a balancing after so many untidy travelers crossing the bridge?
Any plans for a local reading from this book?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or perhaps a simple statement on perception. 🙂 I’m not planning a “launch,” as most of the local folks who might be inclined to buy the book have done so already, and that wouldn’t be fair to the bookstore. But I might try to set up a reading with another poet, or perhaps a get-together/reading, provided I can find a suitable venue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crossing my fingers I get to hear these poems read alive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’ll happen somewhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person