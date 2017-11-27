Flood Gauge in the Morning

It reclines on its side, submerged.

So far, so good, it seems

to say. Still here, still intact.

And the bridge looks so clean

from this angle

underwater.

I toss

a fist-size stone

onto the upstream

side of the road,

and watch it wash away.

Maybe we’ll cross tomorrow.

