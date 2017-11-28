Jazz Study in Time: Migraine

How the body expends its pain,
receptors enunciating their message,
all of one pulse: outward then in,
ice pushing through glass,
metal’s red glow searing flesh,
and the moments between
the piercing and acceptance, the
dull and incomprehensible whirl
of lights flashing from midnight
to snowflake, returning, always there.
“Jazz Study in Time” first appeared on the blog in December 2015.
Wow! Love the use of imagery “ice pushing through glass”, “metal’s red glow searing flesh”..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Robert. Even migraines can inspire poetry. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahaha.. art imitates life
LikeLiked by 1 person
It does!
LikeLiked by 1 person
familiar topic.. well captured. Ouch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ouch, indeed, Anthony!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you’re onto something here. “The moments between/ the piercing and acceptance…” certainly constitute those rarefied time signatures–their simultaneous defiance and engendering of notation–of art, in my experience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I seem to live in the between!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’ve clearly been there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, yes. I hope to never return!
LikeLike
Not a migraine sufferer, but let me just say I can feel in my present toothache the rhythm of this poem. Ouch!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, no! So sorry about the toothache, Cate. Ow!
LikeLike
It’s been thankfully some years since I was a card-carrying migraineur but this is absolutely my experience from a good twenty years of this affliction, particularly “the piercing and acceptance”. I used to feel so good after it was over I almost justified the pain. Almost. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It has been many years for me, but I’ll never forget enduring a history class with tears streaming down my face. So glad they departed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds about right!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which is not good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only toothache comes near. Awful imagery 🙂
LikeLike