Jazz Study in Time: Migraine

Posted on by

iceJazz Study in Time: Migraine

How the body expends its pain,
receptors enunciating their message,

all of one pulse: outward then in,
ice pushing through glass,

metal’s red glow searing flesh,
and the moments between

the piercing and acceptance, the
dull and incomprehensible whirl

of lights flashing from midnight
to snowflake, returning, always there.

Abstract swirl“Jazz Study in Time” first appeared on the blog in December 2015.

17 thoughts on “Jazz Study in Time: Migraine

  6. It’s been thankfully some years since I was a card-carrying migraineur but this is absolutely my experience from a good twenty years of this affliction, particularly “the piercing and acceptance”. I used to feel so good after it was over I almost justified the pain. Almost. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s