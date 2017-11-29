Take Away
Take away the blackness,
what does night become?
Remove arugula’s bitterness,
the reddened prints on a slapped
cheek, or yeast from leavened bread.
The coroner’s mask denies emotion.
We possess no less now than we did then.
One hand holds the root, the other, a trowel.
Soil, compost. Ash. Water, dreams. Renewal.
The economy of dying continues.
One mother stands alone, cradling pain in
both arms. The second shares her shadow.
“Take Away” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order now via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.
clever 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Anthony.
LikeLike
I received my copy of the book yesterday. It is wonderful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yay! And thank you, Leslie! So glad it arrived safely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The last three lines blew my mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
Book just arrived!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so pleased it’s finally arrived!
LikeLike
I really like this, Bob.
All become voids. At times, there is no replacing what is gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s hard to avoid the voids! And you’re right, there is no replacing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘One hand holds the root, the other, a trowel.’ beautiful!
LikeLike