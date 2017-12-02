Waiting for the Windshield on the Freeway
Take velocity into account, figure height and distance,
add trajectory plus time, then let her rip. Billy likes solid
paving stones, while I prefer hollow cinder blocks. Karen
chooses traditional red bricks, as she lacks the upper body
strength to throw anything heavier. What she’s missing in
muscle, she makes up with accuracy – one bull’s-eye last
month, with three kills to her credit. Imagine driving down
the highway, singing along with Toby Keith when wham,
a brick spiderwebs your windshield and without thinking you
mash down the brakes and the idiot tailgating you crunches
your rear end, launching you off the road and into the muddy
ditch, while another obliviot crashes into him – Karen’s work.
The only time I’ve seen her smile. Billy says she’s meaner
than me and the old man put together, which is quite the
compliment. We don’t see each other often, but Daddy’s
up for parole in a few months, and if his lying has improved,
well, who knows. Billy’s aim ain’t much – he’s managed
to dent a few roofs and truck beds, and caused a Ford
F-150 to swerve, but that’s about it. Me, I’m hunting the big
game, the 18-wheelers. I got a good feeling about tonight.
“Waiting for the Windshield on the Freeway” was drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30/30 Challenge, and ten days later was featured on Algebra of Owls. Thanks to Leigh Smith for sponsoring the poem and providing the title, and editor Paul Vaughan for choosing this piece.
Oh that is just such an excellent story. Well done.. Story that lingers in the mind. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, JoHanna. Leigh provided that title, which provided the impetus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are such a hot writer. Keep stoking the fire.
“crunches
your rear end, launching you off the road and into the muddy”
“The only time I’ve seen her smile. Billy says she’s meaner”
“Me, I’m hunting the big
game, the 18-wheelers. I got a good feeling about tonight.”
A few of my faves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Shawna. I can hardly imagine a life that didn’t include writing.
LikeLike
A disturbing piece!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alas, this isn’t entirely fiction – someone in our area had been throwing rocks or bricks off of highway overpasses into oncoming traffic. Frightening to think it can happen anytime, anywhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my goodness, that is terrifying…another reason to worry about the human race.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, yeah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thinking this should be considered flash fiction. Well done flash fiction! Love the use of spiderweb as a verb. And you sent me running to the dictionary to see if obliviot is a word. Nice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny you should mention flash fiction. I wrote it as a poem, but when I posted it I said to myself “this could be flash fiction.” But then I thought “Nah, I’m a poet.” Ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our area currently has someone throwing objects at cars. I think the number was up to 8 last I saw. Some say it had to be rocks, some say something bigger. Either way, they can’t seem to pin point who it is because they are choosing a different spot all over town each time. Sorry, it made it hard to enjoy the story even though I get it. If it weren’t for that, I could smile at what is obviously cute and creative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems this activity is not uncommon, which is of course scary. I don’t recall if the perpetrators in my area have been caught.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately so. I hope they catch them in your area and ours, at least to keep everyone safe. You’re still a gifted writer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, let’s hope! Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give them kids some tranquilizers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a start!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not with my doses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This almost sounds like a Bob Dylan song. Grave, yet kind of saying that everything is well. Like dark humour.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never would have made that connection, but I like it!
LikeLiked by 1 person