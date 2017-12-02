Waiting for the Windshield on the Freeway

Take velocity into account, figure height and distance,

add trajectory plus time, then let her rip. Billy likes solid

paving stones, while I prefer hollow cinder blocks. Karen

chooses traditional red bricks, as she lacks the upper body

strength to throw anything heavier. What she’s missing in

muscle, she makes up with accuracy – one bull’s-eye last

month, with three kills to her credit. Imagine driving down

the highway, singing along with Toby Keith when wham,

a brick spiderwebs your windshield and without thinking you

mash down the brakes and the idiot tailgating you crunches

your rear end, launching you off the road and into the muddy

ditch, while another obliviot crashes into him – Karen’s work.

The only time I’ve seen her smile. Billy says she’s meaner

than me and the old man put together, which is quite the

compliment. We don’t see each other often, but Daddy’s

up for parole in a few months, and if his lying has improved,

well, who knows. Billy’s aim ain’t much – he’s managed

to dent a few roofs and truck beds, and caused a Ford

F-150 to swerve, but that’s about it. Me, I’m hunting the big

game, the 18-wheelers. I got a good feeling about tonight.

“Waiting for the Windshield on the Freeway” was drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30/30 Challenge, and ten days later was featured on Algebra of Owls. Thanks to Leigh Smith for sponsoring the poem and providing the title, and editor Paul Vaughan for choosing this piece.