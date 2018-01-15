Mole (Pipian)

Always the search beneath texture,

layers captured in subsidence,

the drift to interpretation: a mixture, meaning

sauce, and its journey from seed to mouth,

the careful blend of herb and fire,

dismembered chiles,

the crushed and scorched fruit

rendered to preserve for consumption

the most tender qualities

and their enhancement towards art.

* * *

This is of course not about the mammal with the subterranean lifestyle, but rather a version of the Mexican sauce, pronounced “mo-lay,” which includes, as a main ingredient, pumpkin seeds. It takes a while to put together, but is well worth the effort. “Mole (Pipian)” last appeared here in September 2016.