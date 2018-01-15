Always the search beneath texture,
layers captured in subsidence,
the drift to interpretation: a mixture, meaning
sauce, and its journey from seed to mouth,
the careful blend of herb and fire,
dismembered chiles,
the crushed and scorched fruit
rendered to preserve for consumption
the most tender qualities
and their enhancement towards art.
* * *
This is of course not about the mammal with the subterranean lifestyle, but rather a version of the Mexican sauce, pronounced “mo-lay,” which includes, as a main ingredient, pumpkin seeds. It takes a while to put together, but is well worth the effort. “Mole (Pipian)” last appeared here in September 2016.
And it makes for an interesting beer.
Oh, yeah! 🍺
Ok, I would never have thought of beer. But a brewer friend of mine makes a killer chocolate porter, so it makes sense.
I’ve had some interesting beer concoctions in recent years, and would be willing to try one of these.
I could taste it! Loved this: sauce, and its journey from seed to mouth, the careful blend of herb and fire,- what do we drink to cool our palette from this warm and spicy treat?
For me, the drink would depend upon the circumstances. If I were grilling the meat to accompany the sauce, I’d likely choose beer, either a hoppy pilsner or an ale, because nothing’s so pleasurable as sipping a cold beer while standing in front of a hot grill in a Texas summer. But a tasty margarita might also do the trick, although tequila and I have mostly parted ways in recent years. And then at the table – a bubbly cava or prosecco would enhance the festive occasion (and what other occasion would inspire one to assemble a mole?). Oh, so many choices!
Indeed! Prosecco for me. Cheers!
The “mo-lay” sauce sounds very interesting, on my barbecued scotch fillet steak(medium) with some chilled Aussie beer, for me a Great Northern mid-strength, a crispy lager.
