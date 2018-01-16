Cantilever

1
Night skitters over the mounds,
avoiding the blue flowers
She bears the horizon’s gold.
2
No one stands alone.
Our sky is of earth, dark
soil packed with the living.
3
I do not seek mercy.
The cliff frog chirps its song
and the fog closes in.
4
Suspended, hope
wraps around her,
one foot on the ground.
Far from merciful is the grace of resilience. It is a grace, nonetheless.
It is! And so easy to NOT recognize.
‘like’ is not strong enough for this – love it – so many images
Thank you, Maureen. In this one, I hoped the images would speak.
and they absolutely did
That was truly gorgeous.
Bob, could explain on the structure of this piece, please?
